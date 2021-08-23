Clear icon
Live stream: Mayor Mike Duggan announces his selection for permanent Detroit police chief

Duggan’s choice will have to be approved by Detroit City Council

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan will announce his selection for the permanent chief of the Detroit Police Department on Monday afternoon.

Duggan’s choice will have to be approved by the Detroit City Council when they return from recess.

James White has filled in as interim Detroit police chief since James Craig retired on June 1. The Detroit Board of Police Commissioners has compiled a list of candidates to become Craig’s permanent replacement, and Duggan has interviewed those candidates.

When White was named interim chief, he said he would compete for the permanent job and that he planned to “work harder than anyone” to prove he is the right choice.

Monday’s announcement is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

You can watch live in the stream posted above.

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

