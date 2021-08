Pregnant woman hospitalized after being hit head-on by suspected drunk driver

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital following a head-on crash Monday in West Bloomfield Township.

The crash happened in the area of Orchard Lake Road and Lone Pine Road.

Authorities said she was hit by a suspected drunk driver. That driver has also been taken to a hospital.

Police are investigating.

Watch the full report in the video above.

More: traffic news