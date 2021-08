Police said a body was found in a clothing donation bin Aug. 25, 2021, on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT – A body was found Wednesday in a clothing donation bin on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The discovery was made in the area of East Warren Avenue and Barham Street, according to authorities.

The victim is an adult man, officials said.

Police said there are currently no signs of trauma or foul play. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office will investigate the cause of death.