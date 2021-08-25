Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old boy

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy named Brian Brown who was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 21 at around 8 a.m. in the 15000 block of Ohio in Detroit.

According to police, the teen left his home without permission and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Police say he was last seen heading toward Midland near his mother. The teen has a mental health condition.

The teen is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, Black, weighs 165 pounds, has brown eyes and an Afro

Anyone with information is asked to call police by dialing 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

READ MORE: More Missing in Michigan coverage