Detroit police seek missing 65-year-old man

Man missing since Aug. 13

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Hatten
Hatten (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing 65-year-old man named Jimmy Hatten who was last seen on Aug. 13 at around 3 p.m. in the 15000 block of Tracey in Detroit.

According to police, he has not been seen or heard from since then. He is in good health.

Hatten is 6 feet tall, Black, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. Police say he was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, gray and blue T-shirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police by dialing 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

