Local News

Body cam video shows violent arrest in Taylor

1 officer charged with assault, misconduct in office

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

TAYLOR, Mich. – Videos from several Taylor police officers’ body cameras show them swarming a man in his vehicle after he was pulled over on April 1, 2020, in the parking of a gas station.

One officer then punched the man in the car.

Todd Perkins, who is the man’s attorney, said his client had a fight with his girlfriend at about 1 a.m., and prosecutors said she called police when he left to go to the store.

Seven officers, some with guns drawn, approached his car and yanked him out of the vehicle.

The officer who allegedly threw the punch -- 23-year-old Tyler Peake -- was arraigned Wednesday for assault and misconduct in office.

“My client is happy to be alive. He didn’t think he was going to be alive. He still suffers from this event,” Perkins said.

Jason anchors Local 4's 5:30 p.m. newscast. He joined WDIV in January 2015 as a general assignment reporter and has a Journalism degree from Michigan State University.

