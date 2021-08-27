Detroit police officer arrested hours after graduation resigns before hearing

DETROIT – A new Detroit police officer who was arrested just hours after graduating has resigned from the force.

Last week, a brand new Detroit police officer was arrested following their involvement in a brawl in Detroit’s Greektown that was captured on video.

The officer was arrested for disorderly conduct and was taken to jail after the fight. Arresting officers reported that once he was in jail, the new officer was disruptive and used profanity and racial comments.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, was initially suspended with pay. Investigators said Friday that the officer has since resigned ahead of a hearing scheduled with the police chief next week.

The department has submitted a warrant to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Retired Assistant Detroit Police Chief Steve Dolunt said last week that he has never heard of a new officer being arrested by his own department hours after graduation.

