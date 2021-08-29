Warren City Council member arrested in Utica, police say

UTICA, Mich. – An elected official is on the wrong side of the law once again.

Local 4 learned Warren City District 5 Council member Eddie Kabacinski was arrested in Utica, in the area of Hall and Schoenherr roads.

According to the Utica Police Department, Kabacinski was arrested during a Trump Rally in Utica, for Operating Without a Peddlers Permit. Sources within the City of Warren said he was arrested for selling “Trump-Related” items.

This is not the first time Kabacinski landed himself in jail. In October of 2020, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with Impersonating a Public Officer, which is a One-Year Misdemeanor and Assault and Battery, which is a 93-day Misdemeanor.

The Prosecutor’s Office said the councilman was accused in 2020 of chasing down and handcuffing a woman who put Black Lives Matter stickers on some Trump yard signs.

Sources tell WDIV he was released from jail on Saturday. As far as the Impersonating an Officer charge, that case is still working its way through the court system.

Local 4 went to Kabacinski’s home, but no one answered.

