2 ejected, 1 killed when tow truck crashes into semi truck in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Two people were ejected and one was killed when a tow truck crashed into a semi truck in Dearborn, police said.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 31) at Wyoming Avenue and the eastbound I-94 exit ramp, according to officials.

Investigators said the tow truck was heading east on the exit ramp when it failed to stop for the red light at Wyoming Avenue. The tow truck crashed into the semi truck, which was heading north on Wyoming Avenue, according to police.

The 55-year-old Lincoln Park man driving the tow truck was ejected from the vehicle, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a tragic situation for our entire community, and we send out condolences to the families involved,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

His passenger, a 67-year-old Detroit man, was also ejected, authorities said. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover, officials said.

The driver of the semi truck, a 48-year-old man from Ypsilanti, was not injured, according to police.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash. Officials continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.