Police: 1 critically injured, 1 arrested after shooting on Detroit’s east side

35-year-old man in critical condition

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The scene of a Sept. 1, 2021, shooting near Essex Drive and Manistique Street on Detroit's east side.
The scene of a Sept. 1, 2021, shooting near Essex Drive and Manistique Street on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

Detroit – One person is in critical condition and another has been taken into custody after a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The shooting happened at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 1) in the area of Essex Drive and Manistique Street, according to authorities.

Officials said a 35-year-old man approached another man who was sitting in a car. Both of them were armed, police said.

The man who was sitting in the car got out and fired multiple shots, striking the 35-year-old, according to officials.

Police said the 35-year-old man is in critical condition.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

No additional details have been revealed.

