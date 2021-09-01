Police: 1 critically injured, 1 arrested after shooting on Detroit’s east side

Detroit – One person is in critical condition and another has been taken into custody after a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said.
The shooting happened at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 1) in the area of Essex Drive and Manistique Street, according to authorities.
Officials said a 35-year-old man approached another man who was sitting in a car. Both of them were armed, police said.
The man who was sitting in the car got out and fired multiple shots, striking the 35-year-old, according to officials.
Police said the 35-year-old man is in critical condition.
The suspected shooter was taken into custody.
No additional details have been revealed.