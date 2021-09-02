2 Walmart employees from Warren, Oak Park get into fight, throw punches, then go back to work

TROY, Mich. – A pair of Walmart employees -- one from Warren and the other from Oak Park -- got into a fight during their afternoon shift, started throwing punches and then simply went back to work, police said.

The fight happened at 1:19 p.m. Aug. 23 inside the Walmart at 2001 West Maple Road in Troy, according to authorities.

A 49-year-old Warren man told police he was working when he was struck in the back of the head. He said he defended himself by punching his coworker, an 18-year-old man from Oak Park, officials said.

The 18-year-old worker said the other man struck him first by pushing him in the chest, so he hit him in the side of the head, according to police.

Officials said the younger worker got upset when his coworker “began to run his mouth,” so he punched him in the face.

They exchanged a few more punches before stopping the fight and going back to work, authorities said.

The 18-year-old employee said he doesn’t want to pursue criminal charges, but the 49-year-old employee does, police said.