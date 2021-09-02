Woman shot in leg while using bathroom at Pontiac apartment; bullet came in through wall

PONTIAC, Mich. – A woman was shot in the leg while using the bathroom at her Pontiac apartment, and police said the bullet came in through the bathroom wall.

Officials said the incident happened at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 1) at an apartment in the 600 block of Palmer Drive.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to a 31-year-old woman who was sitting at a kitchen table with a gunshot wound to her thigh, they said.

She told police that she had been in the second-floor bathroom when she heard a loud noise and felt pain in her thigh.

Deputies said they found a bullet hole that had penetrated the exterior wall and continued through the other wall of the bathroom.

A spent rifle bullet was found at the top of the second-floor landing just outside the bathroom, where the woman’s 6-year-old son had been standing, according to authorities.

Two rifle shell casings were found in the road just behind the building, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She is stable.

No suspect information is known at this time.