4 people shot outside roller rink on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Four people were shot overnight outside a roller rink on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened at 11:39 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 5) in the 22300 block of West Eight Mile Road, officials said.

Four people were sitting inside vehicles outside the Northland Roller Rink when shots were fired, according to authorities.

Officials said two men, ages 31 and 24, are in critical conditions. Two others, ages 23 and 20, are stable, police said.

Detroit police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No additional information has been revealed.

Police investigate a Sept. 5, 2021, shooting outside Northland Roller Rink on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)