Driver dies after rear-ending car on I-94, getting ejected from rolling vehicle

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A driver was killed Monday after rear-ending another car on I-94 in Roseville and getting ejected from a rolling vehicle, police said.

The crash happened at 8:05 a.m. Monday (Sept. 6) on eastbound I-94, east of 12 Mile Road, according to authorities.

Investigators said the non-at-fault driver was heading east in the center lane of I-94 when the at-fault driver rear-ended the vehicle, sending both into the median.

The at-fault vehicle rolled multiple times, causing the driver to be ejected, officials said. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle went to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, but is expected to be OK, authorities said.

Police continue to investigate.