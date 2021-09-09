Partly Cloudy icon
2 groups of teenagers get into shootout in Royal Oak Township

2 teens taken in for questioning

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Police lights. (KPRC/File)

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said two groups of teenagers got into a shootout in a Royal Oak Township parking lot.

Michigan State Police troopers were called Wednesday to the Tri-County Education Center in Royal Oak Township for reports of a shooting.

Officials said two groups of teenagers were firing shots at each other, but no injuries have been reported.

Troopers took two teenagers into custody at the scene. They were taken in for questioning, police said.

Authorities have located others involved in the shootout and are working to take them into custody, according to MSP. Detectives are working on search warrants and collecting evidence.

Officials said there is no danger to the public, but residents should expect a heightened police presence in the area.

