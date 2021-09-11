Memorial held in Mount Clemens pays tribute to fallen soldiers, first responders

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Saturday marks 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day in New York, at the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of people gathered near the Macomb County Court House in Mount Clemens Saturday to honor the lives lost in the devastating attacks.

It was emotional for many. Those who attended also honored Metro Detroit’s local first responders who lost their lives with a memorial.

The names of the local first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty were read off.

Frank D. Blowers, the creator of the Macomb County memorial, spoke about what Sept. 11 means to him.

“It’s just how it brought America together. Those people who did those things thought they were destroying America. They did nothing but the opposite, everybody was together. Everybody worked together. Everybody mourned together,” Blowers said. “Everything you can possibly imagine brought America together. And we still need that, and we’re bringing America back together again.”

A piece of the World Trade Center stood front and center. Many got the chance to look at the 150 pound floor beam from the New York building.

The 3 feet, 6 inch piece is normal displayed at the New Haven Fire Department as part of their 9/11 Memorial, but it was showcased Saturday in Mount Clemens as part of the ceremony.

It was one of the dozens of ceremonies honoring and remembering the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the attack that took place across the state.

