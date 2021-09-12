COVID cases in the US surpass 41 million since start of pandemic

In this photo provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Blaine Woodcock, a critical care nurse, provides care to a COVID-positive patient during the COVID-19 response operations at Kootenai Health regional medical center in Coeurd'Alene,Idaho,on Sept. 6, 2021. Roughly 11,000 kids in Coeur d'Alene were getting ready for their first day of school when Idaho public health officials announced this week that northern hospitals were so crowded with coronavirus patients that they would be allowed to ration health care. Kootenai Health has had to move some patients into a conference room and get help from the military to deal with the flood of coronavirus patients. (Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt/DVIDS U.S. Army via AP)

DETROIT – Coronavirus cases in the United States officially surpassed 41 million as of Sunday, Sept. 12.

The milestone comes as cases continue to surge nationwide.

After a steady decline in the spring cases started to increase during the summer.

A total of 16 states have seen a 25 percent increase in cases in the past two weeks.

Michigan reported 6,095 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 3,047.5 cases over the past two days.

It is the highest case count since late April.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 970,412, including 20,506 deaths. These numbers are up from 964,317 cases and 20,447 deaths, as of Wednesday.

New case numbers for Michigan will be updated on Monday.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

