‘This behavior is not tolerated here’: Roseville woman faces charges after assaulting Muslim woman at airport

DETROIT – On Friday, 39-year old Alexandra Lynn Farr faced a judge for charges in connection with an incident on a Spirit Airlines flight.

A judge said Farr is charged with ethnic intimidation, assault and battery, and disorderly person.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said on Sept. 11, Farr allegedly shouted racial slurs at Aicha Toure, who is a 29-year old African American Muslim woman.

“She called me a lot of provocative names. She cussed my entire family out. She talked about my husband. She went off the entire rant,” Toure said.

Worthy’s office also said Farr allegedly struck Toure’s hand and her phone. That’s when Detroit Metro Airport police arrested Farr.

“We’re very pleased to see that Kym Worthy’s office took this seriously,” said Amy Doukoure, attorney with Council on American-Islamic Relations Michigan Chapter (CAIR-MI)

Unfortunately, Doukoure said this is not the only attack against Muslims.

“We’ve actually seen an increase of hate crimes against Muslims -- since 2016 -- even on the day that this took place which is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks,” she said.

Doukoure said she spoke to Toure about the charges.

“She was very happy that this went the way that it did. She’s very pleased with these charges and she hopes that this will be a lesson for other people who might engage in this way. And for the woman who attacked her, this behavior is not tolerated here,” she said.

A judge gave Farr a $7,500 personal bond and can’t have any contact with the witness. Farr is due back in court on Sept. 29.