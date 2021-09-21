Cloudy icon
Local News

1 arrested after woman shot, another pistol-whipped at Southfield hotel, police say

2 women expected to be OK after attack

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Police at the scene of a Sept. 16, 2021, shooting at the Hilton Garden Inn in Southfield.
Police at the scene of a Sept. 16, 2021, shooting at the Hilton Garden Inn in Southfield. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – One person has been arrested in connection with an attack on two women at a Southfield hotel, police said.

The incident happened before 2:20 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 16) at the Hilton Garden Inn on American Drive near Franklin Road, according to authorities.

Officials said two unknown men entered a hotel room where two women were staying and tried to rob them.

During the robbery, one of the women was shot, and the other was pistol-whipped, according to Southfield police.

Both women were taken to a nearby hospital. They are expected to be OK, officials said.

Police arrested one person in connection with this incident. They are waiting on prosecutors to issue charges.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500 and reference incident #21-33320.

