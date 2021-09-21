Detroit father charged after 18-month-old nephew finds gun, fatally shoots man’s 5-year-old son

Colby Vaughn Hardy has been charged in connection with the fatal Jan. 20, 2021, shooting of his 5-year-old son.

DETROIT – A Detroit father has been charged after his 18-month-old nephew found a gun inside his home and fatally shot the man’s 5-year-old son, officials said.

Detroit police were called at 9:37 a.m. Jan. 20 to a home in the 2400 block of Sturtevant Street, according to authorities.

Officials said a 5-year-old boy had been shot in the face. Medical officials took the boy to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries, they said.

The boy’s father, Colby Vaughn Hardy, 27, of Detroit, has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of second-degree child abuse and one felony firearm violation.

Investigators determined Hardy’s 18-month-old nephew found an unsecured handgun inside the home and fired it, fatally striking the 5-year-old boy, according to police.

Hardy was arraigned Monday (Sept. 20) in 36th District Court and is being held on a $10,000 personal bond. He was ordered not to have any weapons, and he must wear a GPS tether under full house confinement, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 28, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 5.