Live coverage: Kicking off Motor Bella, Metro Detroit’s new interactive car show

PONTIAC, Mich. – A new and exciting type of car show for the whole family is coming to Metro Detroit.

The new Motor Bella is a “re-imagining” of the popular International Auto Show, incorporating never-before-seen exhibitions and immersive technology.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, officials are kicking off the event with a press conference, where they’ll provide a track demonstration, announce the semifinalists for the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) award and more.

The show opens to the public on Thursday, Sept. 23 in Pontiac and wraps up on Sunday. Click here to purchase tickets to 2021 Motor Bella.

Get behind the wheel and experience the future of automobile technology with interactive exhibits, off-road ride throughs, and hundreds of new vehicles on display from dozens of automakers in an all-outdoor environment. Find your next set of wheels at a showcase of over 500 cars, trucks and more from 35 automakers. You’ll even find dozens of the world’s most luxurious cars from the likes of Lamborghini, Ferrari and Rolls-Royce.

Highlights of the show include an adrenaline pumping ride-and-drive on a mile-long hot track, three off-road adventures, as well as activations from Ford, Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Audi.

