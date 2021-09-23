Detroit teen faces 29 charges in non-fatal shooting of 2 adults, 3-year-old at gas station

Elijah Copeland has been charged in connection with a Sept. 18, 2021, shooting at a gas station on Seven Mile Road in Detroit.

DETROIT – A Detroit teenager has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured two adults and a 3-year-old child at a gas station, officials said.

Police said Elijah Copeland, 17, of Detroit, was at a gas station in the 18100 block of Seven Mile Road at 7:27 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 18).

Copeland is accused of leaving the gas station, driving south on the Southfield Service Drive and firing shots at five people, according to authorities.

Officials said three people were struck by gunfire: a woman, a man and a 3-year-old child. Three other adults at the scene were not injured, police said.

Copeland fled the scene, officials said.

The two adults who had been shot were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police. They are expected to survive.

The 3-year-old child did not require medical attention, police said.

Copeland turned himself in to authorities Sunday. He is charged with six counts of assault with intent to murder, six counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of discharge from a vehicle causing injury, one count of possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle and 14 felony firearm violations, officials said.

Copeland was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court and given at $500,000 cash bond. He is not allowed to possess weapons or have contact with the witnesses.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 29, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 6.