Intruder who broke into Eminem’s Clinton Township home ‘to kill him’ gets probation, time served

Matthew Hughes broke into home by smashing window with brick paver, police say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An intruder who broke into Eminem’s Clinton Township with a brick paver and then told the rapper he was there to kill him has been sentenced to probation and time served, officials said.

Eminem caught Matthew David Hughes, 28, inside his home around 4 a.m. April 5, 2020, after Hughes smashed through a window with a brick paver, according to Clinton Township police.

Matthew David Hughes (WDIV)

Eminem was home at the time, and security was alerted when Hughes got inside, authorities said. Eminem has 24-hour security on the property.

“Mr. Matters asked him, why he was there, he was told by Mr. Hughes, that we was going to kill him,” Clinton Township Police Officer Adam Hackstock said.

Hughes was charged with first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony, and malicious destruction of a building, a five-year felony. He was arraigned and sent to the Macomb County Jail.

The Associated Press reports Hughes was sentenced last week in Macomb County under a plea and sentencing deal with prosecutors. He was sentenced to five years probation and time served.

Hughes was released after spending 524 days in the county jail, AP says.

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

