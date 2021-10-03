Police investigating death of 21-year-old Detroit man

DETROIT – According to Michigan State Police, on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m. Inkster officers were sent to the area of Hazelwood and Center after complaints over gunshots.

The officers found a black jeep Cherokee running with the body of a 21-year-old man from Detroit outside of it on the ground, MSP added.

MSP says the man was taken to a hospital where he ended up passing away from the injuries.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-287-5000.

