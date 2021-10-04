CDC releases new guidance on staying safe during holiday season as COVID cases increase

The CDC recommends hosting a video chat party as opposed to a large indoor gathering.

DETROIT – Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance on trick-or-treating.

Now looking ahead to Thanksgiving and the holiday season the agency has issued new guidance.

Details: CDC issues new guidance on how to celebrate upcoming holidays safely amid pandemic

“We should have guidelines for COVID, it’s real,” said one resident.

When it comes to spending Thanksgiving and Christmas with loved ones the CDC says being fully vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself.

“You want to be safe so if the CDC has guidelines than you follow them,” said a resident.

“We have to be careful and cautious about what we’re doing indoors, not spreading the virus, not taking a chance until we’re 100 percent comfortable,” said another resident.

If you are going to attend an event outdoor parties are safer than indoor ones.

That’s harder during the winter months so the CDC says wear a mask and open a window to let some fresh air in.

You can also use a fan to blow air out of the window to increase ventilation.

Most importantly, if you’re not feeling well stay home.

For more information on holiday recommendations from the CDC, click here.