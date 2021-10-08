Video: Detroit police seek suspected gunman in fatal shooting on city’s west side

Detroit police are looking for a suspected gunman in connection with an Oct. 3, 2021 fatal shooting.

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man in connection with a fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the suspected gunman had a conversation with the victim at about 7:30 a.m., Sunday, near the intersection of Dexter Avenue and Collingwood Street. Police said the suspect walked away, came back with a handgun and fired a single shot before fleeing the area.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the suspected gunman as about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was wearing a jacket, a hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. Police said he was carrying an Adidas black and brown backpack.

Video of the suspected gunman can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

