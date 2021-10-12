1 person killed when pickup truck barrels into woods off US 23 in Washtenaw County

A pickup truck that crashed in the woods Oct. 12, 2021, off of U.S. 23 in Pittsfield Township.

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person was killed Tuesday when a pickup truck barreled into the woods off of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County, police said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 12) on southbound U.S. 23 near Michigan Avenue in Pittsfield Township, according to Michigan State Police.

Officials said a pickup truck went off the highway and into the woods. One person was killed, authorities said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, according to officials.

Troopers have shut down one lane of southbound U.S. 23, so traffic will be slow while the investigation continues.