Community joins search for suspect in fatal shooting of homeless man on Detroit’s west side

A Detroit community has come together in the search for a suspect in connection with the death of a homeless man on the city's west side.

DETROIT – A Detroit community is coming together to try and find a gunman.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect who is wanted in connection with the death of a homeless pandhandler at a gas station on the city’s west side. The incident happened Sunday, Oct. 3, on Dexter Avenue and Collingwood Street.

On Monday, Oct. 11, community members were stapling posters, going door-to-door and urging neighbors to take a look.

“Shot at point blank range at 7:30 in the morning. All I can say is Jesus Christ,” said community activist Malik Shabazz.

“It’s just getting to be a shame that people got so much hatred in their heart. It’s just senseless killing, it needs to stop,” said Capri Williamson.

