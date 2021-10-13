21-year-old shot on Detroit’s east side dies after weeks on life support

DETROIT – Grief is not even strong enough of a word to describe the unbearable pain the family of Deshawn “Chop” Peterson is going through. After fighting for so long, they decided to pull the plug just days ago, with no idea of who fired shots in the first place.

“I had to literally watch my son deteriorate and pass away,” said Peterson’s mother, Kim Jones.

Jones and Peterson’s fiancée, Tamia Brown, have been though an absolute nightmare the past few months ever since he was shot in the back after leaving a basketball game on Aug. 8 on Detroit’s east side.

He was the passenger in a friend’s vehicle that was riddled with bullets in broad daylight. A traveling fragment to the 21-year-old’s back led to kidneys and lungs collapsing. Sadly, Jones and Brown were unsuccessful in getting the two organ’s replaced, which was an uphill battle in itself.

“Unfortunately, U of M and Henry Ford both denied him for the organ transplant,” Brown said.

There’s now a void being created for a 1-year-old little girl who has to grow up without her father.

“She loves when she sees him. She gets to hugging the picture and kissing it ... They can’t spend no time together. She can only see him through memories and it’s sad,” Brown said.

But the search goes on for the killer. Unfortunately, there have been no new leads at this time.

“Somebody seen something because it happened in broad daylight ... And you’re telling me didn’t no one seen nothing? Y’all didn’t see where the car went? Nothing?” Jones said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Peterson’s family.

