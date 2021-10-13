Classes canceled Wednesday at Detroit school after massive brawl

DETROIT – Action by the Detroit Public Schools Community District is swift Tuesday night following a huge brawl at East English Village Preparatory Academy.

“We talked to the faculty after school today. We’re not going to have school tomorrow (Wednesday) in order to make tensions ease a bit and we’ll have students and faculty back on Thursday,” said Nikolai Vitti, DPSCD superintendent.

Previous:

Vitti announced the shocking news during a school board meeting.

“During the lunch, we had a food fight that led to multiple fights in the building,” said Vitti.

That brawl from inside the lunchroom was recorded and posted on social media. The video showed someone throwing a chair and hitting a Detroit police officer.

Ad

“No students fortunately were injured. There was one adult that we learned later, who was the college transition advisor, who broke his arm trying to break up the fight,” Vitti said.

Local 4 cameras were rolling and captured several officers who rushed into the school. They arrested students.

“There were 10 arrests and it was determined that the fight was linked to gang activity. What happened today is unacceptable and with the right systems and structures put in place, the extra support, the extra monitoring, and problem solving, this will stop,” Vitti said.

Vitti said they are partnering with Detroit police to have a gang unit in the building. There will be extra security guards and officers at the school on Thursday. Counselors will also be available.