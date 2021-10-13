Woman tries to rob Oakland County supermarket while with her 3-year-old daughter, police say

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman tried to rob an Oakland County supermarket by claiming she had a gun in her purse while her 3-year-old daughter was present, police said.

The incident happened at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 12) at the Food Castle on Oak Hill Road at Dixie Highway in Groveland Township, according to state police.

Troopers were called to the supermarket because a 31-year-old woman attempted an armed robbery, they said. The woman indicated she had a pistol in her purse before getting chased out by the manager, officials said.

Police said the woman fled to a nearby business and hid inside the yard. When she noticed the gate to the property had been closed, she rammed it with her vehicle to disable it, according to authorities.

The woman drove to the Springfield Inn, left her car and tried to get into another one, police said. The owner of that car chased her off, officials said.

After fleeing from the inn about 150 yards on foot, the woman flagged down another driver and tried to get inside their car, according to police. State troopers said they saw this and took the woman into custody.

The child was turned over to her grandmother, police said.

Troopers said they will send a report to prosecutors for review of possible robbery, operating while intoxicated, carjacking and child endangerment charges.