Police search for suspect who abducted, sexually assaulted 9-year-old girl in Detroit

The child was taken to a hospital and police discovered a missing persons report had been filed about her in Farmington Hills.

DETROIT – A 9-year-old girl was found wandering near Trojan Street and Berg Road in Detroit wearing nothing but a blanket.

A neighbor who Local 4 News is not identifying saw her and knew something was very wrong.

“She didn’t have any clothes, she only had a blanket wrapped around her,” she said.

That Good samaritan asked her if she needed help. She told her yes, and asked if she’d take her home.

Original Story: Farmington Hills girl abducted, sexually assaulted by driver after getting lost walking, police say

The woman said she couldn’t do that and needed to call police. Detroit police says the girl left her Farmington Hills home Sunday and was wandering for about two hours when a man in a light colored Jeep Renegade pulled up to her near Grand River Avenue and Eight Mile Road.

He asked her if she needed help and she told him yes and got into the Jeep. He took her to a home in Detroit where he bound and raped her. She got away and was found wandering near Trojan Street and Berg Road when that Good samaritan intervened.

She was taken to Children's Hospital and police discovered a missing persons report had been filed about her in Farmington Hills.

Detroit police released a picture of the suspected Jeep and driver Tuesday. They are expected to have a composite sketch ready Wednesday on the suspect.

