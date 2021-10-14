Police identify 3 men accused of robbing teen in Sterling Heights, running across Warren freeway

Three men have been charged in connection with an Oct. 11, 2021, robbery in Sterling Heights.

WARREN, Mich. – Police have identified three men who were arrested on accusations that they robbed a teenager at gunpoint outside of a Walmart in Sterling Heights, fled into Warren and ran across a freeway with officers in pursuit.

Robbery leads to chase

Sterling Heights police said a teenager was selling high-end clothing at 2:50 p.m. Monday (Oct. 11) outside the Walmart at Van Dyke Avenue and 14 Mile Road. He met up with four people to sell them clothes, but they robbed him at gunpoint -- taking a credit card, cellphone and money -- and fled into Warren, police said.

Authorities passed information about the robbery to nearby departments, and Warren police spotted a vehicle that matched the description heading south on Ryan Road. A chase ensued, and the vehicle crashed along the fence overlooking I-696 in the area of 11 Mile and Dequindre roads, according to officials.

Four people got out of the vehicle and ran across the freeway with officers in pursuit, police said. All four were taken into custody.

They were turned over to the Sterling Heights Police Department and are also expected to face charges in Warren.

3 men identified

Police revealed the identities of three of the men Thursday. They said the fourth person is a juvenile.

Keyedrick Ramone Marr, 18, was arraigned on charges of armed robbery and felony firearm.

Frederick Karee Marr, 19, and Raheem Cavon Dixon were arraigned on one armed robbery charge.

Keyedrick Ramone Marr (left), Frederick Karee Marr (center) and Raheem Cavon Dixon (right). (Sterling Heights Police Department)

Both Keyedrick and Frederick Marr are being held on $75,000 bond, cash-surety. Dixon is being held on $50,000 bond, cash/surety.

The scene of an Oct. 11, 2021, crash in Warren involving four people connected to a Sterling Heights robbery. (WDIV)