28-year-old badly hurt after driving too fast, crashing into power pole in Detroit, officials say

The scene of an Oct. 20, 2021, crash at St. Aubin and Conant streets in Detroit.

DETROIT – A 28-year-old man was seriously injured overnight when he lost control of a speeding vehicle and crashed into a power pole in Detroit, police said.

The crash happened at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 20) in the area of St. Aubin and Conant streets, according to Detroit officials.

Investigators said the man was driving too fast and lost control of his vehicle. The car came to rest when he struck a power pole, authorities said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No additional information has been revealed.