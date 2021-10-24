2 sought by Detroit police in connection to gas station homicide

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for two people wanted in connection to a homicide that happened Sunday.
The murder took place at the Citgo gas station in the 6500 block of Gratiot Avenue at around 5:18 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, the two left in a black Jeep Cherokee and appear to be between the ages of 18 to 22.
One of them was wearing a red Nike sweatshirt and black pants.
The second was dressed in an orange sweatshirt, black pants and green shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 313-806-3395.
