2 sought by Detroit police in connection to gas station homicide

A photo of one of the people wanted in connection with the homicide.

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for two people wanted in connection to a homicide that happened Sunday.

The murder took place at the Citgo gas station in the 6500 block of Gratiot Avenue at around 5:18 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the two left in a black Jeep Cherokee and appear to be between the ages of 18 to 22.

One of them was wearing a red Nike sweatshirt and black pants.

The second was dressed in an orange sweatshirt, black pants and green shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 313-806-3395.

Read more: Detroit crime news

Second suspect wanted in connection with the Detroit gas station homicide (Detroit Police Department)

Black jeep the two men wanted in connection with the homicide fled the scene in. (Detroit Police Department)