69-year-old man dies in house fire on Detroit’s east side

Victim’s girlfriend spoke to him on phone when fire started

Victor Williams, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Crews are investigating after a man was killed in a house fire on Detroit's east side.
DETROIT – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire on Detroit’s east side that left one man dead.

The fire happened at a home in the area of East Vernor Highway and Mount Elliott Street in Detroit. Officials said Lawrence Davis, 69, was killed.

Officials told Local 4 that they believe burglar bars on the windows may have played a role in trapping the man inside the home.

“I’m holding onto my pastor for support because I don’t even know where to turn right now,” the victim’s significant other, Cindy Davis, said. “He called me at 9 a.m. this morning.”

Cindy Davis said she was on the phone with her partner when the fire started. Cindy believes the fire may have been caused by the home’s electrical wiring. She is the one who called 911.

