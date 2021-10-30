Watch: Civil rights icon Andrew Young speaks with Local 4

Former mayor of Atlanta, ambassador and civil rights activist Andrew Young visited Detroit Friday to be recognized by Cornerstone Schools.

DETROIT – Former mayor of Atlanta, ambassador and civil rights activist Andrew Young visited Detroit Friday to be recognized by Cornerstone Schools.

Young worked closely alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to draft civil rights and voting rights legislation. Local 4′s Kimberly Gill sat down with Young to talk about how much has changed -- and what has stayed the same in the last 50+ years.

Young served as the mayor of Atlanta from 1982 to 1990 and was previously U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. He was also an early leader in the civil rights movement and is considered one of the last living civil rights icons from his generation.

