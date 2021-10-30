Cloudy icon
50º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Watch: Civil rights icon Andrew Young speaks with Local 4

Cornerstone Schools recognizes Andrew Young

Kimberly Gill, Anchor

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Andrew Young, Civil Rights, Martin Luther King Jr.
Former mayor of Atlanta, ambassador and civil rights activist Andrew Young visited Detroit Friday to be recognized by Cornerstone Schools.
Former mayor of Atlanta, ambassador and civil rights activist Andrew Young visited Detroit Friday to be recognized by Cornerstone Schools.

DETROIT – Former mayor of Atlanta, ambassador and civil rights activist Andrew Young visited Detroit Friday to be recognized by Cornerstone Schools.

Young worked closely alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to draft civil rights and voting rights legislation. Local 4′s Kimberly Gill sat down with Young to talk about how much has changed -- and what has stayed the same in the last 50+ years.

Young served as the mayor of Atlanta from 1982 to 1990 and was previously U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. He was also an early leader in the civil rights movement and is considered one of the last living civil rights icons from his generation.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Kimberly Gill joined the Local 4 News team in November 2014. She was named Personality of the Year in 2009 by the Ohio Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame. She’s also a two-time Emmy winner.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter