Westland man charged in 2019 crash that killed Detroit police dispatcher

Nearly two years later, a Westland man has been charged in connection with a car crash that killed a Detroit police dispatcher

DETROIT – A man has been charged with murder nearly two years after reportedly causing a car crash that killed a Detroit police dispatcher.

Dale Good, 40, of Westland, has been charged in Wayne County after reportedly crashing his vehicle head-on into another on the Lodge Freeway on Dec. 15, 2019. A woman in the other car, Vanessa Simmons, was killed in the crash.

According to officials, Good was driving the wrong way on the Lodge Freeway when he crashed into Simmons, who was on her way to work as a dispatcher for the Detroit Police Department. The man’s blood-alcohol level reportedly showed that he was drunk at the time of the crash.

Simmons died less than 72 hours after the crash occurred. She suffered from a shattered leg, arm, a contusion on the heart and her skull was severed from her spine.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Good with second-degree murder. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Prosecutors say the charges in this case were delayed due to missing information, the COVID pandemic and incomplete police reports.

Dale Good, 40, of Westland, has been charged with murder in the 2019 car crash that killed Detroit police dispatcher Vanessa Simmons. (WDIV)

