Morning Briefing Nov. 1, 2021: Three areas in Oakland County under boil water, this week’s election voter guide, American Airlines delays, more

A boil water advisory has been issued for all Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township residents after a water main break caused low water pressure for many in the city on Sunday.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) reported a water main break on Sunday evening at 14 Mile Road and Drake Road in Farmington Hills, which caused low water pressure in Novi and in a handful of surrounding communities.

Novi first issued a boil water advisory, followed by Walled Lake and Commerce Township, on Sunday. Other communities experienced low water pressure, like West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills and Wixom, but have not issued boil water advisories.

The 2021 Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Hundreds of Michigan communities are holding elections on Nov. 2, and while it’s not a major election year, there are still important races to be decided, especially at the local level.

Here’s what you need to know before voting.

According to the popular flight tracker Flight Aware, American Airlines cancelled more than 500 flights on Saturday and more than 700 on Sunday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across the country.

Classes are canceled for everyone in the Ann Arbor Public Schools district on Monday due to staffing problems.

The district said more teachers are out due to COVID-19 protocols and if they cannot adequately staff buildings, then it’s not safe to open schools.

Weather forecast: Cool but nice November start

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit on Nov. 1, 2021.

Michigan reported 8,078 new cases of COVID-19 and 122 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 4,039 cases over a two-day period.

Of the 122 deaths announced Friday, 64 were identified during a Vital Records review.

The next data update from the state is expected Monday afternoon. School outbreaks data also is expected.