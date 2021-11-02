Driver strikes 2 pedestrians, killing 1 on I-94 in Clinton Township, police say

Police in Clinton Township are gathering evidence into a crash that left one man dead and another critically injured.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Clinton Township are investigating a crash that killed one man and critically injured another.

The crash happened before 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 30) at I-94 and Harper Avenue in Clinton Township as two men were walking to a tow truck on the side of the highway. Police said the vehicle involved in the crash is a Chevy Malibu.

A 45-year-old was killed and a 22-year-old was hospitalized and is expected to recover, police said. The 45-year-old lost control of his Suburban and it needed to be towed. As the pair stood outside another driver struck them.

“At some point, a vehicle had lost control and spun out and struck them while they were outside their vehicle,” Clinton Township police Det. Sgt. Carl Simon said.

Police said the 29-year-old driver of the Chevy Malibu is suspected of driving while intoxicated and was taken into custody. The driver was not charged and was released on Monday. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

