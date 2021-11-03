Morning Briefing Nov. 3, 2021: Dearborn elects its first Arab-American mayor, Detroit police find body in trunk of burning car

(Paul Sancya,Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn, speaks during a campaign rally for presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Dearborn, Mich., March 7, 2020. Hammoud won the Dearborn mayoral race Tuesday, Nov. 2, making him that city's first Arab American mayor. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The city with the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the country has elected its first Arab-American mayor, the 7th mayor in the city’s history.

A body was found early Wednesday morning in the trunk of a burning car on Detroit’s west side.

The Michigan State Police marine division spent hours searching the Red Cedar River on Tuesday in East Lansing. Brendan Santo, 18, has been missing since Friday night.

High-tech thieves are hacking into key fobs to steal cars and experts say it’s starting to become more common.

Weather forecast: Chilly Wednesday with possible isolated shower later

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 9,313 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 3,104.3 cases over a three-day period. Of the 65 deaths announced Monday, 29 were identified during a review of records.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,137,748, including 22,247 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,128,435 cases and 22,182 deaths, as of Friday.

Read the latest COVID report here.