Detroit mayor details plans to vaccinate kids for COVID

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan held a news conference Friday morning to detail plans to vaccinate children for COVID-19 in Detroit following federal authorization.

This live stream has ended.

The Detroit mayor was joined by Dr. Nikolai Vitti, the superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, to announce the city’s and the school district’s plans to vaccinate school-aged children.

This week, U.S. health officials have the final signoff for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old to receive Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. Kids who get vaccinated will receive a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine than adults get.

Read: EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

Ad

The mayor is also provided an update on the city’s eviction assistance and prevention program during the news conference.

More: Local news