Warren man charged for throwing woman to ground, stealing her car before police chase, officials say

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man has been charged after police said he threw a woman to the ground to steal her keys at a gas station and then crashed her car several times during a pursuit.

The attack happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 7) at the Valero gas station at 13 Mile and Hoover roads in Warren, according to authorities.

Carjacking at gas station

A 56-year-old woman told police that a man, later identified as Robert Lee Bartolomucci, 55, of Warren, had approached her as she was about to get into her 2015 Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot.

Police said Bartolomucci threw the woman to the ground and wrestled her keys out of her hand. The woman suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Bartolomucci got in the Malibu and took off south on Hoover Road, according to police.

Police chase

Officers located the Malibu through OnStar and drove to the area of 11 Mile Road and Sutherland Avenue in Warren.

When police approached the Malibu, Bartolomucci drove at a patrol car, striking it and causing damage, authorities said. He then drove across several front lawns and crashed into another vehicle, which was parked in the driveway of a nearby house, according to officials.

Police said Bartolomucci drove to the area of Schoenherr and 11 Mile roads, where he crashed into a second patrol car. That collision caused him to lose control of the Malibu, authorities said.

Officers took Bartolomucci into custody without further incident.

Charges

Police found the 56-year-old woman’s purse and other property inside the Malibu.

Records show Bartolomucci has a lengthy criminal history that includes previous convictions for unarmed robbery, fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing police, unlawful use of a vehicle and possession of narcotics.

“Patrol officers had a fast response to the scene and utilized technology to quickly locate the vehicle,” Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. “Officers then worked to arrest this violent and dangerous suspect before more harm could occur. I’m thankful that the victim did not suffer any additional injuries and that the suspect did not injure any Warren police officers or citizens during his attempted escape. This is yet another example of how Warren police officers work together to get violent and dangerous offenders off Warren streets.”

Bartolomucci was charged Monday with carjacking, second-degree fleeing and eluding police, resisting and obstructing police, driving with a suspended license -- second offense and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The carjacking charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The fleeing and eluding charge is a 10-year felony, the resisting and obstructing charge is a two-year felony and the suspended license charge is a one-year misdemeanor, officials said. Each assault charge is a four-year felony.

Bartolomucci was arraigned at 37th District Court and is being held on $1 million bond. He is scheduled to return to court Dec. 9.