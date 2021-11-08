Warren man throws woman to ground, steals her car, crashes into 3 cars during chase

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man was arrested after throwing a woman to the ground to steal her keys at a gas station and then crashing her car several times during a police chase, officials said.

The attack happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 7) at the Valero gas station at 13 Mile and Hoover roads in Warren, according to authorities.

Carjacking at gas station

A 56-year-old woman told police that a man, later identified as a 55-year-old Warren resident, had approached her as she was about to get into her 2015 Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot.

Police said the man threw the woman to the ground and wrestled her keys out of her hand. The woman suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The man got in the Malibu and took off south on Hoover Road, according to police.

Police chase

Officers located the Malibu through OnStar and drove to the area of 11 Mile Road and Sutherland Avenue in Warren.

When police approached the Malibu, the man drove at a patrol car, striking it and causing damage, authorities said. He then drove across several front lawns and crashed into another vehicle, which was parked in the driveway of a nearby house, according to officials.

Police said the man drove to the area of Schoenherr and 11 Mile roads, where he crashed into a second patrol car. That collision caused him to lose control of the Malibu, authorities said.

Officers took the man into custody without further incident.

Charges

Police found the 56-year-old woman’s purse and other property inside the Malibu.

Records show the man has a lengthy criminal history that includes previous convictions for unarmed robbery, fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing police, unlawful use of a vehicle and possession of narcotics.

Macomb County detectives plan to request a carjacking charge and other charges in connection with this case.

“Patrol officers had a fast response to the scene and utilized technology to quickly locate the vehicle,” Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. “Officers then worked to arrest this violent and dangerous suspect before more harm could occur. I’m thankful that the victim did not suffer any additional injuries and that the suspect did not injure any Warren police officers or citizens during his attempted escape. This is yet another example of how Warren police officers work together to get violent and dangerous offenders off Warren streets.”