WARREN, Mich. – An on-duty Warren police officer was injured Wednesday in a motorcycle crash.

Police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 10) at I-696 and Groesbeck Highway.

The officer was taken to St. John Hospital. When officers arrived the victim was unconscious, but breathing. Police said he had serious injuries.

Nobody else was involved in the crash, according to authorities.