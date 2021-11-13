Morning Briefing Nov. 13, 2021: Federal court declines to lift its stay on vaccine mandate; Thieves use sledgehammer to break into Orion Township liquor store

A federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay last Saturday of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

Read more here.

An Oakland County business was targeted by thieves who used a sledgehammer to break in and get away with money. The incident happened Friday morning at Lee’s Wine and Liquor store off Baldwin Road in Orion Township.

See the report here.

Ad

The government on Friday directed nursing homes to open their doors wide to visitors, easing many remaining pandemic restrictions while urging residents, families and facility staff to keep their guard up against outbreaks.

Learn more here.

South Lyon High School and East Lansing High School went head to head in a district championship football game last Friday. Before kickoff, someone caught a video of a person shouting an inappropriate comment at East Lansing High School players who were kneeling during the National Anthem.

See the story here.

Medicare’s “Part B” outpatient premium will jump by $21.60 a month in 2022, one of the largest increases ever. Officials said Friday a new Alzheimer’s drug is responsible for about half of that.

Ad

Read more here.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 15,878 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 7,939 cases over a two-day period. Of the 83 deaths announced Friday, 43 were identified during a review of records.

The following message was included in Friday’s update: “This average includes lab results from the processing delay reported on Wednesday. The issue has been resolved.”

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,188,678, including 22,767 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,172,800 cases and 22,684 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Ad

Read the latest COVID report here.