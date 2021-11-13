Vigil for Brendan Santo held at Rochester Adams High School

ROCHESTER HILLS – It’s been two weeks since Brendan Santo disappeared on campus at Michigan State University.

“He’s a great kid, he’s the kid you want your own kid to be friends with,” said Amy King.

On Saturday, friends, teammates and loved ones prayed together at Brendan’s former high school, Rochester Adams.

“I don’t think we anticipated how many came out today it just shows how much we want Brendan to come home,” said Sheila Argue, a family friend.

Santo was last seen at Michigan State the night before MSU’s game against Michigan.

“We just wanted a place where the community could come and gather and connect and pray,” said Ryan Morrill, pastor at Kensington Community Church. “The goal is that we find Brendan and he comes home.”

The 18-year-old was planning to celebrate Halloween and the game with friends on campus in East Lansing.

“Hoping it brings peace to the community and love and support for the Santo family,” King said.

More than 60 miles away, the community where he grew up is rallying around the Santo family.

“We’re here to pray that he is found and found alive and found safe,” Argue said.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are investigating in East Lansing.

“I think it’s been hard for everyone, the not knowing,” King said. “It’s a very unsettling feeling.”

The MSP Marine Division has repeatedly searched the Red Cedar River, which lies in the path Santo was believed to be walking the night he disappeared.

Officials said security cameras at Yakeley Hall, where Brendan was last seen weren’t working.

His hometown is leaning on their faith to see them through.

“Everybody loves the Santo family,” King said. “It was a good thing.”

Argue added: “We’re a strong community and we believe in the power of prayer.”