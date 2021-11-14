Morning Briefing Nov. 14, 2021: 4 killed in plane crash on Beaver Island; COVID battle stalls Metro Detroit couple’s wedding plans

Four of five people on a commuter plane died Saturday afternoon when it crashed on an island in Lake Michigan, authorities said.

Read more here.

A Metro Detroit couple has been forced to put their wedding plans on hold as a man battles a serious case of COVID-19.

“Today was supposed to be our wedding,” Heather McPherson said. “So we were supposed to be married today. Instead of walking down the aisle together, we’re fighting for Jed’s life.”

See the story here.

A chain reaction of events in Detroit left a family without a home.

Wardell Vaughn Arrington ran outside and saw that his house -- near Savage Avenue on Detroit’s east side -- was on fire.

Ad

See more here.

Travis and Greg McMichael said they armed themselves and sped after Ahmaud Arbery because they thought he was a burglar, and they wanted to catch him and hold him until police arrived.

When the 25-year-old Black man turned and fought during the chase, they said, Travis McMichael shot him in self-defense.

Learn more here.

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones is expected to be released from the Livingston County Jail, where has has been since mid-September, when a judge revoked his bond for violations.

See the report here.

Ad

Weather forecast: First measurable snow today ❄️

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 15,878 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 7,939 cases over a two-day period. Of the 83 deaths announced Friday, 43 were identified during a review of records.

The following message was included in Friday’s update: “This average includes lab results from the processing delay reported on Wednesday. The issue has been resolved.”

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,188,678, including 22,767 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,172,800 cases and 22,684 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.