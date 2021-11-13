Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones may soon be released from jail, offered plea deal

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones is going to be released from the Livingston County Jail. He has been there since mid-September, when a judge revoked his bond for violations.

The Michigan state representative is facing drunk driving charges in a widely publicized arrest on I-96 that occurred in April. He was sent to jail in September after he was accused of violating his bond a third time.

Upon arriving at the jail, law enforcement reportedly found a handcuff key taped to the lawmaker’s foot. Two more charges were added against Jones.

Now, Jones may soon be released from jail.

During a hearing in Howell on Friday, Judge Michael Hatty decided that 60 days in jail was enough to send a message to the lawmaker.

“Basically, Mr. Jones, I don’t want any excuses,” Hatty said. “I just want you to follow my orders and we can agree to go forward.”

Rep. Jones now only needs $10,000 to bond out of jail -- but that bond would come with some strings attached.

If Jones bonds out of the Livingston County Jail, it would be under the supervision of Reverend Paul Turner Jr., pastor of the Spiritual Israel Church and its Army in Detroit.

Turner operates a substance abuse program that Jones would have to attend. The state lawmaker would also be required to live in Reverend Turner’s Downtown Detroit home and observe a 9 p.m. curfew, unless church or work runs late.

He would be required to wear two tethers once released from jail, one to monitor alcohol consumption and the other to monitor his location.

As a reserve police officer, Jones would also have to turn over all of his police equipment to Inkster police.

If Jones were to slip up on any of the bond requirements, he would owe $200,000.

The state rep. had not bonded out yet as of 5 p.m. on Friday. His bond can be posted at any time, and we will provide updates when and if it is.

New plea deal

In a surprise twist, the prosecutor is now offering Rep. Jones a plea deal.

The Livingston County Prosecutor told Jones on Friday that they will dismiss felonies charges from the second case if he pleads guilty to the following charges:

Resisting and obstructing a police officer,

Possession of a firearm while under the influence,

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and

Attempted escape and reckless driving.

If Jones does take the plea deal, he could get those charges wiped from his record once he finishes probation, thanks to the Holmes Youthful Training Act.

“It’s a very tough decision,” said Jones’ defense attorney Byron Nolen. “The only thing that makes it palatable is the Holmes Youthful Training Act, because once he finishes the probation, those will come off his record; the felonies will come off his record. So, that’s what he has to decide.”

