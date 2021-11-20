Detroit man charged with murder after crash kills boy, 5, on bicycle

WARREN, Mich. – A Detroit man who had been free on bond following a June crash that killed a 5-year-old boy is back in custody after new evidence led a judge to increase the charge he faces to second-degree murder.

Maurice Sumler, 22, was originally charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash after he struck and killed Preston Singleton on June 29 as the boy was on his bicycle crossing an intersection in the city of Warren.

But a Macomb County judge raised the charge to second-degree murder on Tuesday after a preliminary examination showed Sumler was driving at least 59 mph and had smoked marijuana before he struck the youngster, the Macomb Daily reported.

Sumler was taken into custody and his bond has been set at $600,000. His arraignment hearing is set for Nov. 29.

After the crash, prosecutors said Sumler continued driving before pulling over in a parking lot because a tire on his vehicle was shredded and its bumper was dragging. He then ran to a nearby Stellantis plant to “punch in” for work before leaving to arrange to have his vehicle towed.

Sterling Heights police found him at a nearby gas station and arrested him.

When Preston Singleton was struck, he was crossing an intersection on his bicycle with his older male cousin, who also was on a bike, and his 10-year-old sister, who was walking. They were accompanied by Preston’s aunt while headed to her nearby home.

